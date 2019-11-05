Visit This Outlet In Indiranagar For Their Yum Cheesy Dimsums & Desserts!

I really enjoyed my recent dine-in experience at Daddy. It's a nice pub cum restro bar in Indiranagar. They have got 2 floors of sitting space which includes a rooftop as well. The 3rd floor which is inside the sitting arena has luxury ambience with a huge bar counter. The food is amazing. I liked the cheesy dimsum, paneer chill. Though I'm not very fond of mushroom but I loved it. You should definitely try their main course menu. We tried the tiffin (Must try). The Dal Makhni was so amazing. We ordered extra roti even though our stomach was full. In dessert, we tried the blueberry cheesecake. It was damn delicious and satisfied my sweet tooth craving. Overall, it was an amazing experience and the food was really good!