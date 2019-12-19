A New And Massive Place In Bengaluru To Chill, Party And Relax

Uru Brewpark is a space comprising of a Bistro, Bar, Microbrewery, Gin Garden, DJ area, Grill, Cafe and what not. South Bangalore now houses one of the finest places for its watering holes. The most amazing part is when Gin Garden is open, all the spices can be picked by us in live from the garden which will be growing there, and hence would be added in the cocktails. With beautiful exteriors and interiors, this place is amazing. Coming to the food, -Tandoori Mushrooms are amazing here, with fresh mushrooms marinated and cooked in a tandoor, this is awesome. -Brocolli Tikka is again the Indian supplement for making Brocolli even more tastier. -Water chestnut Dimsums are delicious and worth a try. Pita is so well made and served Babaganoushe, Hummus and a new variety of Walnut crepe. It is completely worth to have the Eggs!! -Healthy bowls of Salad with Quinoa is absolutely delicious and interesting. It's a part of the wellness menu. The mustard used here is the highlight. -Neapolitan style pizza with a thin crust and amazing proportion of toppings is beautiful for the pallet. The Four Seasons Pizza and Mushroom ones can't be described in one adjective. -Thai Curry and rice are classic and unaltered. Hence authentic. The desserts are decent too.