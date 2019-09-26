A Paradise For All Seafood Lovers, Drop By Blu Oyster Now!

Blu Oyster is really a good place for all seafood lovers. Their ambience is cool and good. They have good seating arrangements with the 2 floors. Though I ate veg there as I am vegetarian. But I heard from my fellow friends that their seafood is really good in taste with a good many options on their menu. I had the "Paneer tikka " which was nice & juicy. I mostly liked their "Raw mango and sprout salad". It was really tasty and healthy with tangy flavour in it. "Veg thali combo" was a decent food with a good platter system. "Tandoori mushroom" was well fried and crispy. Mocktails are just refreshing and good here. I liked "Watermelon cooler" and "Kiwi mojito". It was perfect for my lunch to beat the heat. "Cucumber cooler" was just too cool! "Chocolate milkshake" was even good is taste with a mix of Oreo in it. "Lemon Cheesecake" was the best in the desserts option. It was perfect to end with my lunch. This place is pretty cool to visit with your family and friends. You can spend a good time here with the best food options.