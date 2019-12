Not the most popular sport in town, this one is amazing once you’re hooked to it. Or rather once you’re not tossed around like clothes in a washing machine. Offering zorbing for land, water and fighting {yes, you can have war in these bubbles}, Discovery Village is the best spot. Once you’re done with floating about in the big bubble balloon, do hit the obstacle and rope course for added adventure.

Where: Kanakpura Road, Vaderahalli and next to Kanive Nandishwara Temple, Nandi Foot Hills, Nandi Post, Chikkaballapur

Contact: +91 9341555222

Price: INR 1,311 upwards for the half-day package including two meals, four activities and resort facilities.

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.