Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape

Perfect for a day’s escape from Bangalore, Embassy International Riding School is essentially a place you can train to ride. But thanks to chic tented-accommodation, you can even just go there marvel at horses from a distance and simply chill out. You can kick back in one of the luxury pitched tents here that come with all possible amenities. If you’re not quite into the camping lifestyle {although this one really spoils you}, there are suites on offer too. That said, we’d pick the tents any day, every day. So beautifully rustic, and perfect to unwind in with constant din of “neighs” and “harrumphs” in the background!

In your tent or at the common area, there’s always plenty of sunlight streaming in to really make it seem like you’re in Tuscany. There’s walking trails, horses and the odd goose to hang out with – we can’t think of a better way to spend a leisurely weekend, just lazing. A huge trampoline in the center of the leafy lawns provides enough entertainment once the kids tire of riding their maned companions. Or to bring out the child in you!