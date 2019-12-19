Earrings For That Daytime Desi Dazzle Or Subtle Sparkle At Night From This Instabrand

Contemporary jewellery is all about the minimal aesthetic, or all out royalty worthy and nothing in between. Ammana Accessories is specialises in creating such jewellery, and are versatile enough to be worn at work or for occasions. Started as a small Instabrand, they are now available at a boutique (Kalasthree at Padmanabhanagar). Handmade and exclusive, currently, the earrings (and limited neck pieces and bracelets as part of a set) are conceptual gold plated silver jewellery which range from clean geometric shapes with semi precious stones that work well with ethnic or Western outfits. These range from INR 1500 to INR 3500.

The second part of their collection features statement handmade ethnic pieces. Mirror work, chandelier earrings dripping with pearls, and silkscreen on designs on clay (everything including the clay is made from scratch), a method that only they use. The clay pieces are unbreakable we’re told, and the statement studs feature intricate motifs printed on solid colours. The clay earrings start at INR 300 and go up to INR 3500. Apart from being available in select boutiques across town (including one owned by a Kannada actress, and another by a popular celebrity stylist), you can DM the brand on Facebook or Instagram to place an order.