The Authentic Amritsari Kulchas Cannot Be Missed In JP Nagar

Made my way here for a fantastic Amritsari Kulcha, Lassi and Soya Chap and found the real Pind Da Khana at Amritsari Kulcha Land. Amritsari Kulcha: The layers in the Kulcha is stuffed Aloo inside and that is the real magic. Butter on top enhances the flavour. This stuffed kulcha could be one of the best in Bengaluru. The low tinge of Ajwain is a plus, the fantastic tandoor tossed Kulcha is a must try here. Soya Chap: I am really tired of Panner. To my surprise, this Soya Chap turned out to be fantastic. Soya chunks were marinated with spices, red chillies and thick yoghurt. The proportion of spice with Soya was perfectly balanced.