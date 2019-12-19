Chill With Your Squad & Sip On Fresh Craft Beer At This New Brewery

Breweries

Float Brewery

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

7-M/424, 7th Main Road, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Float is a new brewery located in Bangalore. The laidback ambience will soothe your senses, and you can do away with the week’s tension with a fresh craft beer from its microbrewery. It is the perfect spot to chill with your squad and taste the impressive list of delicacies from their menu. Overall, Float is an awesome place for everyone.

What Could Be Better?

Food quantity.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Family

