Stories: Student's Favourite Spot

Stories have an amazing ambience. If you are bored with the same old style of restaurants in the city center and couldn't plan for any other place for dining you definitely have to try this place in the city center. Though it's not as huge as many other rooftop resto pub's, the simple decorations make the resto-bar look decent. Also, get a separate space for smokers and non-smokers. You guys should definitely try pizzas and fries and the pocket-friendly drinks for boozers. Currently, this bar is a college student favourite spot to hang out and chill.