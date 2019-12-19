Can’t Take Your Furry Babies On Vacation? Send Them Here For A Pawesome Experience

Ark 4 Paws, located in New Thippasandra is not only a pet store but also provides services like pet grooming, pet boarding and pet transport. Pamper your pooches with chew toys like spiked balls, rubber dumbbells, squeakers and colourful scratching posts with dangling yarn balls. They also have pet accessories like quirky bows, leashes and cute collars with tiny bells on them. The bows are priced from INR 100. Collars are priced from INR 40 and go up to INR 650, depending on the material and design. You could also get your fluff’s name engraved on pet tags at INR 350 per piece.

The grooming and pet boarding facilities are located in Ramamurthy Nagar. Pet grooming starts at INR 2,000 and boarding will cost you INR 850 per day (they might offer discounts for longer periods depending on how long you plan on leaving our furry babies with them). Contact them a week ahead for pet boarding/pet grooming facilities. Ark 4 Paws stocks up on branded pet food like Whiskas, Pedigree, Me-O, Drools and Royal Canin. General medicines and other necessities like soaps, shampoos, and vitamin and calcium tablets are available as well. Bird and fish food can be found on shelves too.