Check Out The Scenic Nature Around Bangalore City With This Company!

If you’re new to Bangalore, or want to explore bits of it that are outside of pubs and breweries, be sure to check out Around Bangalore City. The natural beauty that exists around the suburbs is filled with lakes, dams, hills, treks, farms and caves and all within a 100 km radius of the city centre. With the intention of showing people the scenic beauty of Bangalore, enjoy the refreshing change from the busy city life.

If you’re a group of people, the founder Ameeshi will take into consideration your likes and dislikes and curate a day’s fun for you accordingly. From farming and trekking to camping, take a break from weekend binge drinking to head to Arkavathi river off Magadi Road or even to the top of Makalidurga. Make some memories with friends and family by taking out a day for fun and relaxation. You can even opt to attend a guided tour of some of the most scenic old Bangalore houses. Take out time to soak in all that culture and history.