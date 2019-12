Probably the first to come to mind when we think of art cafes in the city, Dyu Art Cafe has a winning combination of art works, great food and laidback ambience. Displaying everything from sketches and documentary photographs to contemporary art {all displayed free of charge}, there’s plenty to keep us here for long. Plus, cups of freshly brewed coffee {we love their Cold Coffee too} and desserts to try out while gawking at the art all around. Read more about it here.