Dyu Art Cafe Is Dedicated To Its Amazing Quality Of Food & Beverages

Dyu Art Cafe is just awesome with some great food and drinks. We have tried their cheese balls, pizza, burger, and coffee. They were just amazing. The cafe has some creative tables and decor, total instagrammable. They have a veranda area with a tree and tables and then on the 1st floor which is open from the veranda side. As the name suggests its all artsy. Do visit this cafe, when in Koramangala.
Price could have been a little low. Everything else is soooo damn great.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
