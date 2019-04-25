Weavers, Sculptors, And Painters - Here's Where You Can Stock Up On Craft Supplies

Thinking of your next DIY project? At Itsy Bitsy, you can get adorable and affordable supplies. Decoupage papers, handmade sheets, quilling sets, to fun stickers, clay and pottery tools, this store’s got it all. Their DIY jewellery section has different kinds of beads, wires and hooks. If you’re into baking, they also stock up on a wide range of baking supplies, from fondant rolling pins to cupcake cups and brushes. So go pick up a few supplies and finally turn that saved Pinterest project of yours to reality.

