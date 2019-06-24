Ever wondered how to make it for a lovely ambience lunch with your Bae. Nights are amazing by nature but there is this place which equally ensures that your lunch has an equal feel. NeverMind says it all. It's placed in Indiranagar quite close to Burma Burma. They have a wide spread of cuisines. Asian to best of cocktails and mocktails. The ambience just takes your breath away. Just be there to chill out, relax a few hours. It's extremely rejuvenating.
Experience The Best Of Asian Cuisine With An Indian Twist!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Maybe fee more Indian dishes like Biryani.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Also On Nevermind - Bar & Social
