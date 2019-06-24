Experience The Best Of Asian Cuisine With An Indian Twist!

Lounges

Nevermind - Bar & Social

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

614 & 615, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ever wondered how to make it for a lovely ambience lunch with your Bae. Nights are amazing by nature but there is this place which equally ensures that your lunch has an equal feel. NeverMind says it all. It's placed in Indiranagar quite close to Burma Burma. They have a wide spread of cuisines. Asian to best of cocktails and mocktails. The ambience just takes your breath away. Just be there to chill out, relax a few hours. It's extremely rejuvenating.

What Could Be Better?

Maybe fee more Indian dishes like Biryani.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

