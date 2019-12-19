The spicy Chilli Cheese Toast here will start you off well with their refreshing watermelon sangria. The Spinach, Chilli and Feta pizza comes with a wafer thin crust, just as the menu promised, and allowed us to enjoy the toppings without a doughy base interfering with the taste as is the usual case with the offerings at regular pizza chains. The wilted spinach and blobs of salty feta was spiked up with plenty of chilli flakes. Meat lovers, you ought not to look beyond the Pepperoni pizza here. Slices of pepperoni, gooey cheese and lot of chilli flakes, make the case strong for this pizza. We love! The Grilled Prawns here come on skewers and are served in a glass with the lemony buttery sauce settled in at the bottom. Dip your crustaceans into this ambrosial mess and pop them in your mouth. Don’t forget to mop up the sauce with some bread.