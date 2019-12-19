If not their great deals on alcohol, their really, really thin crust pizzas loaded with delish toppings should be a good draw to this cafe located at Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield. Plus, it’s great value-for-money.
Forget Big Chains And Restaurants, This Cute Place In Phoenix Comes With Crazy Drinking Deals And Wafer-Thin Pizzas
Shortcut
Chow Down
Spinach, Chilli and Feta Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza and Grilled Prawns with Lemon Butter Sauce
Sip On
Beer, beer and more beer {if it’s Wednesday} and unlimited sangria {if it’s a Friday}
Winning For
Beer at INR 63 on Wednesdays, endless Sangria at INR 333 and wafer thin, hand-tossed pizzas with awesome toppings. What more can we ask for?
Lowdown On The Ambience
Located bang in the middle of a busy mall, Barley and Grapes Cafe is a good place to people watch from, hidden behind your giant goblet of sangria or in a beer haze. The decor is open air, trendy and completely wooden with an open plan kitchen and bar.
What's On The Menu?
The spicy Chilli Cheese Toast here will start you off well with their refreshing watermelon sangria. The Spinach, Chilli and Feta pizza comes with a wafer thin crust, just as the menu promised, and allowed us to enjoy the toppings without a doughy base interfering with the taste as is the usual case with the offerings at regular pizza chains. The wilted spinach and blobs of salty feta was spiked up with plenty of chilli flakes. Meat lovers, you ought not to look beyond the Pepperoni pizza here. Slices of pepperoni, gooey cheese and lot of chilli flakes, make the case strong for this pizza. We love! The Grilled Prawns here come on skewers and are served in a glass with the lemony buttery sauce settled in at the bottom. Dip your crustaceans into this ambrosial mess and pop them in your mouth. Don’t forget to mop up the sauce with some bread.
Drinks And Deals
The drinks deals are a bit insane here with Beer at INR 49 a glass on Wednesdays {11am-10pm}, unlimited sangria at INR 333 {on Fridays}, Happy Hour deals on tap {11am-1pm and 4-6pm}, and more. The watermelon sangria, which we tried came in a giant-sized goblet with watermelon juice adding refreshing punch to this red wine concoction served with apple bits.
So, We're Thinking...
We love this place for its great drinking deals, its easygoing vibe and great pricing. The service though could do with a faster pace. Even with a nearly empty restaurant, our order took nearly half an hour to arrive.
Where: Lower Ground Floor, Phoenix Marketcity, Mahadevpura, Whitefield Road
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Contact: 080 33166599
Timings: 11am-11pm
Find them on Facebook here.
