Visit This Bungalow Turned Cafe For Thandai Milkshake, Thai Veg Curry & More

Bangalore is now moving towards healthier food options, and Indiranagar now has a beautiful place called Sante Spa Cuisine; a bungalow converted into a cafe. The place is well-designed with a combination of white and green colour done by Studio Detailine. Sante Spa serves a variety of healthy food in a comfortable ambience. We tried the following: Beverages: Watermelon juice and Thandai milkshake; it was one of my favourites. Food: Sweet Potato Bake; this dish was well-baked and tasted SO good, Cottage Cheese; paneer slices cooked in southern spices, and Hummus served with spinach and beetroot with khakra chips. Oh, and their Thai veg curry with brown rice is a must-try. Desserts: Salted caramel mud cake, almond muesli ice cream, and truffle forest. Overall, it was a great experience, and the staff was well-mannered, plus, the service was quick and prompt.