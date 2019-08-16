Beautiful Cafe With Delicious Coffee And Awesome Short Eats

Beautiful quaint cafes serving delicious coffee are minimal in Bangalore. One such cafe setting is Ecstasy in Indiranagar. On a recent visit to meet a bunch of friends, I loved the delicious cold coffees and smart appetizers and a lovely wholesome main. I started with a nice cold coffee with a dollop of ice cream, very refreshing and yummy. The veg cigars were more like Vietnamese rice paper rolls, I absolutely loved them. The onion rings Ring Tower was probably what stole the show for me, the prep was so well making the onion rings, thin and crispy, it was perfectly fried and deserves 5 stars, just for the taste if not for the presentation and the tangy salsa. I loved the fact that Breakfast is served all day, I enjoyed the hash browns, veggies, baked beans, and mushrooms from the All English breakfast. The Eggplant Parmigiana was delicious, very well made, I loved it, the French Fries though a non-traditional touch it was good. The vegetarian pizza was good too. This place has some great breakfast options that I made a note to try next time on my Sunday morning quests in search of delicious eggs Benedicts. It’s a must-visit for a good chat with friends, or a break from heavy shopping on 100 feet road, this place is just perfect for delicate snacks or elaborate breakfast brunches with some unlimited liquid gold on the side.