Their Amazing Beer And Monster Pizzas Are A Must have!

The Yellow Submarine Beer Deck & Dining has one of the amazing rooftop breweries in town. The place is so lit in the evenings that you can just spend hours and hours enjoying the freshly brewed beer. They have an amazing selection of draught beers. Food was good. we actually ordered a few starters which were not something really amazing but were fine. we had: samosa hummus, fried chicken KFC style, Lotus stem chips, club style mutton vada, chicken drum stick. In the main course we had mutton rogan josh, dal makhani, and 24" monster pizza, these were the dishes which actually amazed me with the taste and were super delicious I loved the main course more than the starters. My friends tried some cocktails too and they were really amazing! I would love to go to this place again for beer and the main course.