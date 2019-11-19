Ordered for, Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani: This was the best biryani that I had. And the taste was the yummiest and it was spicy too. For the 1st time, I enjoyed eating spicy biryani. The chicken pieces were soft and juicy. This is the must-try. Delivery time:7/10 Taste-o-meter:9.8/10
Love Biryani? Order Away Delicious Hyderabadi Biryani From This Delivery Kitchen!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group.
