Love Biryani? Order Away Delicious Hyderabadi Biryani From This Delivery Kitchen!

Fast Food Restaurants

B2H - Biryani 2 Home

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.7
1-D, 21st Main Road, 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Ordered for, Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani: This was the best biryani that I had. And the taste was the yummiest and it was spicy too. For the 1st time, I enjoyed eating spicy biryani. The chicken pieces were soft and juicy. This is the must-try. Delivery time:7/10 Taste-o-meter:9.8/10

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group.

