Best Bun Butter Jam In Nagarathpete

Homemade Bun + Homemade Pineapple Jam + Amul Butter is what everyone asks here. Yes, Lakshmi Prasanna Bakery is famous for their Bun Butter Jam. It's a small & walk-in regular bakery shop located near Dharmaraya Temple. The bakery has many bakery products like Biscuits, Cookies, Cakes, Breads & other Junk foods. Trust me! Next time give a try for their Bun Butter Jam, you will definitely ask for another one. The bakery is walkable from SP Road.