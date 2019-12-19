Best Bun Butter Jam In Nagarathpete

Bakeries

Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Bakery

Nagrathpet, Bengaluru
4.4

983, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Road, Thigalarpet, Nagarathpete, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Homemade Bun + Homemade Pineapple Jam + Amul Butter is what everyone asks here. Yes, Lakshmi Prasanna Bakery is famous for their Bun Butter Jam. It's a small & walk-in regular bakery shop located near Dharmaraya Temple. The bakery has many bakery products like Biscuits, Cookies, Cakes, Breads & other Junk foods. Trust me! Next time give a try for their Bun Butter Jam, you will definitely ask for another one. The bakery is walkable from SP Road.

What Could Be Better?

Ambience & Cleanliness is something that management should look after.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

