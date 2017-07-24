One would think that it is easy to make a burger — a meaty centre, vegetables and condiments stuffed in a bun — but true connoisseurs might laugh at your naivety. They, just like us, know that a great burger is about the perfect ingredients cooked just right and assembled to give you an explosion of flavours in each bite. We’ve put together a list of the top ten burgers in Bangalore that make the cut. Debates, fierce arguments and long discussions welcome. May the best burger win.
7-Inch Beasts To Jack Daniels Bacon: Here's Where You Can Get The Best Meaty Burgers In Town
Monster Steak At Peppa Zzing
On a day when one is feeling generous, this burger can be shared by two. But a little patience and perseverance can see anyone devour this monster-size burger in one sitting. An extra-large bun spills over with coleslaw, tomato, onions, cucumber and two thick, grilled, well-done tenderloin steaks, which lend each bite that distinctive meaty-peppery flavour – a winner in our books.
Price: INR 350 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Original Legendary Burger At Hard Rock Cafe
Smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and fried onion rings along with 300 grams of ground beef jostle for space between two halves of a toasted bun served with Cajun-spiced potato fries. One might want to hit the gym immediately after or settle into the nearest bed. Your choice.
Price: INR 489 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Whopper Burger At The Only Place
The Whopper was one of the first burgers in the city. Besides dripping with nostalgia, it is one of the few burgers in the city that incorporates gravy into the burger, making it a messy, delish affair. A beef, lamb or chicken version of The Whopper is available. Though we always ask for the lamb.
Price: INR 420 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Ultimate At Red Fork
Although not on the menu, The Ultimate burger is that special that it is only made on request at Red Fork. The name itself is a good indication of what to expect from The Ultimate burger. It is double beef patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos, caramelised onions, gherkins, fried egg and lettuce with a drizzling of mayo and barbecue sauce. We suggest wearing a pair of trousers with an elastic waist to tackle this one.
Red Fork is closing on Thursday, March 15, so be sure to try this out before it closes. More on that here.
Price: INR 550 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Jack Daniels Bacon Burger At The Black Rabbit
This burger is a decadent and heady experience of meaty tenderloin patty soaked up in whiskey, Cheddar, grilled onions and tomatoes served with slaw and frizzled onions. The Frizzled Onions are onions baked with flour after having been soaked in buttermilk. You might also want to dip into the accompanying relishes. There’s tomato mustard and charred chilli for that extra spicy kick.
Price: INR 345 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Juicy Lucy At Plan B
This popular hangout of college students has an interesting take on the traditional burger. They stuff the ground beef patty with cheese and mushrooms, and grill it. So with each bite, you get spicy beef, gooey cheese and peppery shrooms {that too neatly nestled in between the patties}. #FTW we say.
Price: INR 285 {single}; INR 335 {double} {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Tons Of Fun At Truffles
Two juicy, flavoursome lamb patties stuffed with cheese, salami and eggs between buns smeared generously with mayo. Now we see how it got its name.
Price: INR 260 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Moo’s Yo Daddy At Cafe Thulp
Like the name suggests, this is the Yokozuna of burgers with 400 grams of ground beef patty and generous amounts of cheese and rashers of bacon. One might want to skip a few meals before attempting to tame this beast.
Price: INR 550 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Heart Attack At Bundar
This laid back cafe in Koramangala has patrons lining up for its burgers. Their 7-inch monster burger also known as the Heart Attack is the one you should watch out for. Available in beef and chicken versions, the downy buns are stuffed with bacon, cheese and cheddar along with the meat.
Price: INR 450 {chicken}, INR 500 {beef} {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Grilled Pork Chunk At Once Upon A Flame
At this HSR steak house, the burgers come loaded with meaty goodness. We pick the Grilled Pork Chunk where a hunk of meat is grilled with either BBQ, Jack Daniel’s, or Pepper Sauce. The burger is served with cheese and potato wedges but if you want it more juicy, you can pile on slivers of bacon and a fried egg.
Price: INR 375 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
All American Beef Burger at Yomama!
The star at this restaurant is the All American Beef Burger. The tender, ground patty is topped with cheese and is accompanied by a fresh salad. For sauce, you can either go with their in-house secret sauce or good old BBQ.
Price: INR 350 {Huge} {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Super Beef Burger At Connie's Restaurant & Steakhouse
Meatlovers can never go wrong with Connie’s. All their burgers are excellent but the Super Beef Burger occupies the first among equal status. The hunky beef patty is layered with bacon, salami, and a fried egg. The burger is also available in chicken, lamb, and pork versions.
Price: INR 400 – INR 450 {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
46ers Half Pounder Fillet Burger At Millers 46
When you want to pack in the meat without burning a hole in your pocket, head here. Five hundred grams of meat {available in beef and chicken} is topped with cheese, onions, sauteed mushrooms, and sour cream. And it comes for less than 300 bucks!
Price: INR 260 {approx.}
With inputs by Joshua Muyiwa
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
