7-Inch Beasts To Jack Daniels Bacon: Here's Where You Can Get The Best Meaty Burgers In Town

Although not on the menu, The Ultimate burger is that special that it is only made on request at Red Fork. The name itself is a good indication of what to expect from The Ultimate burger. It is double beef patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapenos, caramelised onions, gherkins, fried egg and lettuce with a drizzling of mayo and barbecue sauce. We suggest wearing a pair of trousers with an elastic waist to tackle this one.

Red Fork is closing on Thursday, March 15, so be sure to try this out before it closes. More on that here.

Price: INR 550 {approx.}