When you’re visiting the best, you deserve to stay at the best. With room service, house-keeping, and all the smiles from the lobby to your room, a hotel is everyone’s escape. From a 6-year-old to an 80-year-old, no one can say no to these hotels. The next time you’re in Bangalore, be sure to experience the grandiose of staying at these five-star hotels in the city, that essentially are a vacation of their own.
Best Five-Star Hotels In Bangalore You Need to Head To For A Staycation
The Leela Palace
The Leela is a classic, with its majestic palace aura. It’s almost as if it came out of a whole different era; one with Kings and Queens, but the kind where you’re not beheaded. Their imperial pink sandstone and impeccably maintained lush green gardens will make a lasting impact, no matter how far you’ve travelled and how many wonders you’ve seen. Also, their restaurants and bars are a must try if you’re staying there.
The Ritz-Carlton
Located in the prime of Bangalore, this luxury hotel offers exquisite beauty for visitors, showcasing over 1200 artworks of sculptures and paintings. Their contemporary decor and lighting, set the tone for a chic atmosphere. It is also home to Bang- Bangalore’s highest rooftop bar. An ideal place to stay, if you’re on a business trip.
JW Marriott
The magnificence of JW Marriott is apparent right from the second you walk in, with sky-high ceilings and chandeliers that glimmer like the stars, its the perfect setting of luxury. The hotel is undoubtedly the best located, right beside UB City. With warm lighting, the JW Marriott stands out for a posh yet simple backdrop to escape the rumble in the city outside.
Shangri-La Hotel
Shangri La offers contemporary furnishings with great birds-eye-view of Bangalore, to give you a very top of the world feel. With 397 rooms, this five-star hotel is great if you’re looking for comfort and convenience of the attractions in the city.
- Room Rent: ₹ 7600
The Oberoi
The perfect balance of rustic and modern, The Oberoi is old school in certain aspects and yet so forward in others with services like interactive iPads in their rooms. Even though it is located in the hub of the crowded MG Road, the rooms overlook a very scenic garden and are away from the hustle and bustle on the outside.
Taj West End
Bangalore’s most iridescent five-star hotel - Taj West End, is home to heritage trees like banyan and gulmohars, and allows you to bask in the sunshine and take in the natural hues of its surroundings. Standing strong since 1887, the hotel has years of expertise in making their stays full of splendour.
- Room Rent: ₹ 10250
Conrad Bengaluru
A relatively new player in town, the Conrad still offers strong competition in terms of service as well as ambience to the rest of the five-star hotels in Bangalore. Located off MG Road and overlooking the mesmerizing Ulsoor Lake, the Conrad is the epitome of elegance, portrayed from the first look of the smooth curved hotel. The glass and crystal work here is flawless and definitely eye-catching.
