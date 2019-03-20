10 Gift Shops In The City You Can Always Rely On For The Perfect Gift

The Entertainment Store is the Mecca for comic nerds and pop culture enthusiasts in the city. Make sure to set aside a budget before you go in here, or risk emptying your bank account because the store has everything from The Godfather posters, lightsabers, Marvel and DC stuff (bobbleheads, t-shirts and more) and even comic books that you and your friends have probably spent years tracking down! The top floor houses music from iconic artistes like The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix. For your gamer buddies, apart from old favourites including Mario, and Call of Warfare, there’s FIFA and God of War’s latest editions too.

