Whelp.. It's happened again. You're awfully late for buying that perfect gift - plus, it's suddenly much more overwhelming to think of what to get. If you're running dry on ideas, don't stress - you've come to the right place. We've rounded up a list of gift shops in the city you can always turn to and be everybody's favourite person. Never again will you have to go through the awkward I-didn't-get-you-a-gift moment that all mortals fear.
10 Gift Shops In The City You Can Always Rely On For The Perfect Gift
Whelp.. It's happened again. You're awfully late for buying that perfect gift - plus, it's suddenly much more overwhelming to think of what to get. If you're running dry on ideas, don't stress - you've come to the right place. We've rounded up a list of gift shops in the city you can always turn to and be everybody's favourite person. Never again will you have to go through the awkward I-didn't-get-you-a-gift moment that all mortals fear.
Happy Wagon
Did you say last minute? Just head to Happy Wagon (or order from their online store, if you don't have a Whitefield visa) and shop for quirky and cute merch starting from INR 150. From adorable Alicia Souza mugs, badges, handbags, wallets and tees to Katie Abey's on-point sarcastic and punny cards and fridge magnets, there's no dearth of options to choose from. You might even forget you're there to shop for someone else and end up hoarding some of their ankle-length socks for yourself (they feature unicorns and sloths!).
Asiatic Arts And Crafts
Looking like it's straight out of Diagon Alley in Harry Potter, Asiatic Arts And Crafts in Commercial Street is crammed with antiques that seem like they're from a history book. For that friend with spy-level instincts or your self-proclaimed history buff sibling, you'll find magnifying glasses that look like they once belonged to Sherlock Holmes, vintage telescopes perfect for stargazing and old-school cameras with leather bags.
The Vintage Lifestyle
A treasure trove of vintage knick-knacks, curios, home decor options and collectibles, The Vintage Lifestyle is a little away from the city but well worth the trek. Find here shelves lined with pocket watches, compasses, knives (there's quite a collection that'll make your food blogger friend's day), brassware and odd curios like decorative pieces made from animal bones, souvenir spoons, and smoking pipes. Check out the gramophones and vinyl records of Mukesh and Rafi, in case you want to gift them to a classics fan.
Gifts Le Lo
With their cute, practical items for all ages, Gifts Le Lo is the perfect way of showing someone you care. While they are usually seen in flea markets or exhibitions, they also conduct business online. Surprise your niece or nephew with DIY book kits, stickers and cute backpacks, and be their favourite human in the world (take that, cousins!). For adults, you'll find Disney and Marvel themed stationery, funky totes and wallets that will totally up your street cred.
Gift My Plants
Have a friend with a green thumb? Shop from Gift My Plants and surprise them with plants in all shapes and forms including cutesy terrariums (there are cows, cats, garden gnomes and dogs), mini planters, and succulents and wallflowers in colourful pots. Not only do they make for perfect gifts and brighten up any space, you'd also be doing your bit in reducing the carbon footprint. P.S. They make great return gifts, too!
Jute Pragnya
This small space in Malleshwaram is packed with jute everything, including a wide range of bags, accessories and knick-knacks. Available in all kinds of colours and patterns, the bags are the biggest draw here. Surprise your friends with bags that feature Aztec prints, light embroidery or portraits of celebrities like Marilyn Monroe or Michael Jackson. If you're over the jute bags, check out some of their offbeat jute jewellery (INR 50 upwards) and choose from bangles, earrings and necklaces.
Studio Orenda
Explore the bylanes of Koramangala 6th block and find yourself in Studio Orenda - a beautiful space that houses an art gallery as well as a studio space, where you'll find curated gifts. Head to the studio and check out the cutesy pieces that work as great gifting options (or to make their way home). We discovered everything from keychain holders, crochet badges and bowties to planters, fragrances and body care. For that discerning (aka fussy) friend, you have options like artsy decor pieces, a whole lot of stationery and vases by Yelling Yellow.
The Entertainment Store
The Entertainment Store is the Mecca for comic nerds and pop culture enthusiasts in the city. Make sure to set aside a budget before you go in here, or risk emptying your bank account because the store has everything from The Godfather posters, lightsabers, Marvel and DC stuff (bobbleheads, t-shirts and more) and even comic books that you and your friends have probably spent years tracking down! The top floor houses music from iconic artistes like The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix. For your gamer buddies, apart from old favourites including Mario, and Call of Warfare, there’s FIFA and God of War’s latest editions too.
Quirk Station
A one-stop-shop for all things quirky and happy, The Quirk Station in Indiranagar is perfect for all things cute, and definitely worth stocking up on for gifting. Find here Apaulogy's posters on Bangalore in the 70s, cute sock toys made by Footsy and a lot of tees from the Wear Your Opinion. Scented candles, posters, wall hangings, terrariums - there's a whole lot of things to add to your shopping bag from here!
- Upwards: ₹ 99
Trippy Hippie
Whimsical, colourful and peppered with a dash of quirk, Trippy Hippie's collection is perfect gifting material for stationery fiends and those who love surrounding themselves with art. We especially liked their art prints -featuring skulls, skeletons riding stars and bohemian girls, they make for quirky gifts or decor pieces. Check out their series of hilarious doodled animals doing yoga - they're cute and will make your gift recipient chuckle. They also have notebooks, jotbooks, and journals besides punny badges and bookmarks!
Comments (0)