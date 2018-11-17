Fairy Lights To Floral Ottomans: Give Your Bedroom A Pinterest-y Makeover With These Decor Hacks

Offbeat furniture is the quickest way to make your bedroom stand out. From a light blue bookcase cum wardrobe with vintage ads painted onto it to old-school writing desks. Jodhpuri is hipster central when it comes to furniture. Or score antique pieces from Bamboo Bazaar for a steal. We spotted plenty of bedside tables at Natural Living in bright hues and in vintage designs too. If you want to turn up the quirk quotient even further, Boho Studio will definitely have something for you.

This brand will transform anything from tractors parts to egg holders and we found conversation starters like tables made from sewing machines and stools made out of cycle parts in their collection. Our old favourite for funky decor is Purple Pony for the whimsical style they offer — be it the multi-hued ottomans and toadstool tables to an endless number of cushion covers for that splash of colour or the ladder-style showcase.

