Pump Up The Jam And Dance The Night Away At These Clubs In Bangalore

Dance to some banger EDM music and ace those signature steps of all the commercial hits at the city's most loved club, Skyye. Hit up their Al Fresco space to dance till you drop with your crew and be in sync with the colour changing underlit floors. With a bar right in the centre, there's never a dull moment at Skyye. If you aren't quite fond of dance and just want to sit back and enjoy the music, the lounge is the space for you. Drink up the cocktails ranging from martinis to flaming cocktails and shooters at their circular bar and the best part is the stunning view of the city as it is on the 16th floor of one of the city's tallest buildings, UB city. Don't shy away from requesting your jam as the DJ is open to taking requests and playing them for you.

