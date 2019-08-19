Be it weekdays or weekends, in Bangalore, we know how to have a good time and dance till the music stops. If you are looking to unwind, letting your hair loose and dance like no one's watching, we've got your back. Here's a list of places to go clubbing in Bangalore to enjoy a night filled with booze, music and good vibes.
Pump Up The Jam And Dance The Night Away At These Clubs In Bangalore
Be it weekdays or weekends, in Bangalore, we know how to have a good time and dance till the music stops. If you are looking to unwind, letting your hair loose and dance like no one's watching, we've got your back. Here's a list of places to go clubbing in Bangalore to enjoy a night filled with booze, music and good vibes.
Badmaash
Koramangala never runs out of places to let loose and dance the night away. With one more added to list, you have no reason not to get out with your squad and ace the dance moves. Hit up Badmaash in Koramangala (opposite Social, Koramangala), a swanky new resto-bar with interiors filled with tigers and tiger prints and golden lights. With only Bollywood music playing and Djs belting commercial hits on Fridays and Saturdays, it is a perfect place to unwind after a long work week. Not just music, gobble up on the North Indian dishes such as good old butter chicken and biryani along with cocktails such as Dalhousie Collins and Anna Special.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Shiro
The city's favourite Asian restaurant is known not just for its swanky interiors, delicious sushi but also for the parties that happen during the weekends. If you are looking for some good Asian food and great clubbing experience, then head to Shiro at UB city. With DJs belting the latest tracks, EDM music and even retro hits, Shiro never disappoints. Sip on some cocktails like Ciroc Colada and Ketel One Mule and enjoy the view of the city with some good music and break into some dance moves as the music goes wild.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Ice Bar
Go all Ice Ice Baby with your clubbing crew at Ice bar, a lounge club at Taj MG Road. With a lit pool, well-stocked bar and the DJ spinning some great music, the night only gets better here as you are sure to keep your feet busy dancing. The ladies night at Ice Bar is highly recommended if you are looking to head out for a girls night out. With a multitude of DJs playing from Wednesday to Saturday, the ambience, drinks, and music will transport you to a different world. Make sure to RSVP and add your name to the guest list to avoid disappointment, For a pool party with your family, friends or colleagues, Ice Bar is the best place to go clubbing in Bangalore.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
Loft38
Loft38 in Indiranagar is one of the most popular clubbing spots in Indiranagar. With a massive dance floor, what this space lacks in food makes up with the music and drinks to keep you up dancing all night long. Their stag and couple entry is for INR 1,500. Feeling thirsty? Try their 'Bubbly Bangalore' with raspberry vodka, raspberry puree, and sparkling wine and hit the dance floor as the DJ plays some hit commercial tracks that would make you wanna groove.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Sugar Factory
Sugar, yes please is all your heart would say if you want to dance to the tunes of the latest Bollywood numbers. Head to The Sugar Factory in Le Meridian and satisfy that Bollywood itch. Do the bhangra with the Punjabi numbers and go all "kudi Saturday Saturday" as the DJ plays the best of Bollywood and commercial music, perfect for the clubbing vibes. The ambiance is LIT with laser lights, pop coloured stools, and abstract paintings all over. This European inspired club is the place to be for all the Bollywood lovers in the house or rather the city.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Vapour Pub & Brewery
No matter what, everyone (well, almost everyone) ends up at Vapour Pub & Brewery in Indiranagar. Spread across four floors, there's something for everyone who walks in. Vapour is one of the go-to places for clubbing in the city. From Tuesday to Sunday, there's always something happening at Vapour. Pub quiz, Bollywood night, ladies night, hip-hop & EDM night, commercial night and retro night they have it all. Enjoy craft beers from their microbrewery, cocktails and the classic whiskey with good food and great music at Vapour and make your clubbing experience complete.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Kitty Ko
Kitty Ko, the city's first LGBTQ friendly club in Bangalore is everything glamorous. With the gorgeous view of the city, this club at The Lalit Ashok, Bangalore is one of the best in the city. With Drag Nights on Thursdays to hosting some of the world's best EDM and techno artist during the weekends, this club attracts the niche clubbing crowd of Bangalore. Try their signature cocktails, Asian Food, and some good old nachos and fries as you dance through the night and spot the most interesting people in town. Not to forget, check out their washrooms with one of the best views of the city, perfect for those bathroom selfies.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Cloud Nyn
In the mood for some "London Thumakda and Dil Baar Dil Baar"? Satisfy the Bollywood lover in you at Cloud Nyn by dancing to the tunes of some of the latest Bollywood numbers and don't forget to show off those hook steps as you get into the groove. Located at the Sterling MAC Hotel in Indiranagar, Cloud Nyn is famous for their Bollywood night with spaceship interiors and decent drinks and food. Cover charges are applicable and also be prepared infamous security checks that could be a turn-off.
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
The Black Rabbit
When it comes to clubbing, Indiranagar never disappoints. Adding to the bandwagon, check out The Black Rabbit, a two-floored restaurant that turns into a clubbing spot during the weekends. Dance the night until your legs stop while sipping on some mimosas and gulping down those gummy bear shots. Enjoy some commercial hits belted by the DJs playing at The Black Rabbit and move to the bottom floor with picnic tables on the walls and the top floor to dance the night away. The interiors at Black Rabbit is totally Instagram worthy and the music won't let you stop dancing.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
XU
The basement club at the city's one of the luxury hotels, Leela Palace guarantees you a clubbing experience you won't forget and keep coming back to. With ladies night on almost all days of the week and free drinks and entry for the ladies, it is a go-to place for the girl crew. Get your Bollywood fix on Thursdays and Fridays at XU with bottomless drinks serving you the motivation you need to get through the week and hit the weekend.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Skyye
Dance to some banger EDM music and ace those signature steps of all the commercial hits at the city's most loved club, Skyye. Hit up their Al Fresco space to dance till you drop with your crew and be in sync with the colour changing underlit floors. With a bar right in the centre, there's never a dull moment at Skyye. If you aren't quite fond of dance and just want to sit back and enjoy the music, the lounge is the space for you. Drink up the cocktails ranging from martinis to flaming cocktails and shooters at their circular bar and the best part is the stunning view of the city as it is on the 16th floor of one of the city's tallest buildings, UB city. Don't shy away from requesting your jam as the DJ is open to taking requests and playing them for you.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Comments (0)