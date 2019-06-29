The Ultimate List Of Karnataka's Best Waterfalls That You Need To Visit

We believe Jog Falls is arguably the best waterfalls in Karnataka and that you need to visit it at least 10 times. Yeah, once to watch River Sharavathi plunging down from a height of over 800 feet into the four cascades -- Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket -- that form the glorious Jog Falls. Other times to catch the elusive double rainbow and get sprayed by the fine mist produced by the falls at the viewpoint.

Best Time To Visit: Jog Falls is present all-year around but it's during the monsoons (around July to December) when you'll get to truly marvel it.

