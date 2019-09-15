Handmade Bookmarks To Coasters - Shop Sustainable Products From This Social Enterprise

Blessdbuy, a social enterprise based out of Bangalore creates products that are sustainable, eco-friendly and kitschy. Started in April 2018 by Akshai Sarin, find a range of products made by artisans and NGOs across the world here. Think bookmarks with hand-pressed flowers, DIY coasters, wooden fridge magnets and trinkets, and wooden trays. All the products are made by NGOs across India, Palentsien, Kenya, and Brazil. Find coasters made out of wood with decoupage accents of dragonflies and autumn leaves priced at INR 800 and also DIY coasters on which you can paint or draw anything you like priced at INR 300. Shop handmade candles in shapes of cones and cuboids for INR 350 for your living room or bedroom. Their handpainted wooden box with Chowk art is great to store jewellery or other trinkets.

Get the magnetic whiteboard with handpainted wooden handles and hooks for your fridge which can be used to write the menu for the day or list of groceries to be bought. Gift someone their wooden mug coasters with cute little elephants (set of 2) priced at INR 300. The chopping board with accents of gramophones and mandalas is a great find for your kitchen and your gypsy soul. Stock up on fridge magnets in the forms of tic tac toe with hearts and glasses, miniature paws, cameras and utensils priced at INR 250. They also make furniture pieces such as wooden tables and bookshelves for your space. Pick up trinkets for your Christmas tree and keyholders with elements of elephants, cameras and handpainted borders. You can shop online from their website or even pick their stuff up from Mimansa and Taj Yeshwantpur in Bangalore. 70 percent of their revenues go to the NGOs they work with the social causes they support.