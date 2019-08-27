Bollywood Brunch At Stories, The Brew Chapter

Brunching was never so much fun before, Stories the brew chapter took it to a whole new level. Bollywood Brunch, as they call it, is a fabulous Bollywood themed Desi style brunch having a range of Desi dishes as well as something for the lovers of global cuisine. As we entered, we come across the snacks live stations preparing some of our favourite street foods. Absolutely in love with their masala dosa. The Pani Puri was also very well prepared and not to be missed. Pav bhaji was very succulent and served as a burger, saves the hassle and the mess. Not to forget that we could pair all our dishes with their craft beers or signature cocktails. Proceeding on the terrace, we find the starters' live stations. There were seafood counter, spring roll and wontons counter, the grill section providing chicken tikka, paneer tikka and what not. Also for the health-conscious, the salad live station with an exotic range of salads. The pasta counter prepared a lip-smacking Alfredo sauce spaghetti. Finally to the mains section, there was a good range of variety for both veg and non-veg options. Kofta and daal maharani was splendid. Saag ghost was another delectable affair. Chicken biryani with mix veg raita was very delicious. Desserts were the best climax to this fabulous brunch, don't miss out on the moong daal halwa, Gulab Jamun and tiramisu. The brunch comes in various price ranges, starting with one with unlimited food and only mocktails to the final one with all cocktails and beers included. The price ranges from 900 to 1600 INR. The brunch happens every Sunday till 4 pm.