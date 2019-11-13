This Restaurant Offers Modern Indian Cuisine With A Mix Of Street Food!

Bombay brasserie has two outlets, one at Indiranagar and the other at Bellandur. I visited the Indiranagar outlet of Bombay brasserie and I gotta tell you that this place won't disappoint you for sure. It's here to stay Bombay brasserie's cuisine is of modern Indian cuisine with a mix of street food added to it. If you're a person who dines at a place for the ambience feels, then Bombay brasserie could be your pick. Such wonderful colours, giving it a fresh vibe to the place. It's like a happy place for someone to like me. Love the pillow covers, the seating styles and options arr fab. Good decor work I must say and the lights are just fab, not just at the place but also inside the washroom's the lights are so soothing. Bombay brasserie, you guys smashed it. Service was on point, I have no complaints. Completely satisfied Same goes to their staff behaviour, friendly, welcoming and interactive staff. They even helped out suggesting good food according to our palates which is so helpful for us. Food was amazing, I loved so many dishes that we tried here, listed below. Food presentation on point, taste was really good from what I tried and I will say for sure that I had a wholesome meal at this wonderful place. Love the innovation the chef here has done with the dishes. The food we had is Salim's chicken, Baida roti, Chowpatty corn chaat, Gun powder potatoes, Kathi paneer masala & roomali, Irani cafe kheema special, Toddy shop fish curry with steamed rice, Amritsari kulfa, Grandma’s hot chocolate fudge Drinks were too good, never expected mocktails can be healthy. Really great blends and for my friends they tried the cocktails and they happen to love their cocktails too. Few of my favourites are Melon magic, Kairi sharbat, Peru pleasure, Angoori soda ) Weekday/weekend whenever visit this place and yours gonna love it.