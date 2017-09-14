Need A Caffeine Kick? Bookmark These Homestays For Your Next Trip To Coorg

Just outside Virajpet, Casa Coorg is just a short drive from Bangalore {less than 5 hours}. And yet it will transport you to another world. The drive to the property is all about lush, green scenery. The estate too is surrounded by paddy fields and plantations. You can choose between a quaint cottage {best if you are looking for maximum privacy}. Or mingle with your hosts by signing up for the spacious rooms that are attached to the main house. The homely meals and the many adventurous tales of your hosts {an ex-army couple} are an added bonus. You can read all about Casa Coorg here.