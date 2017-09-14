Need A Caffeine Kick? Bookmark These Homestays For Your Next Trip To Coorg

An ideal weekend getaway, Coorg is filled with homestays that are suited to every budget. Whether you are staying in the heart of Madikeri or travelling up to the mist covered hills, you can be assured of finding a homestay. And while they range from basic to the luxurious, you can be assured of a warm bed and a traditional meal at many of these. Here are some of the home which open their doors to you so you can check into them on your next trip to the Scotland of India.

Kedakal Estate

Casa Coorg

Casa Coorg

Just outside Virajpet, Casa Coorg is just a short drive from Bangalore {less than 5 hours}. And yet it will transport you to another world. The drive to the property is all about lush, green scenery. The estate too is surrounded by paddy fields and plantations. You can choose between a quaint cottage {best if you are looking for maximum privacy}. Or mingle with your hosts by signing up for the spacious rooms that are attached to the main house. The homely meals and the many adventurous tales of your hosts {an ex-army couple} are an added bonus. You can read all about Casa Coorg here

Casa Coorg Homestay

Gowri Niwas

Want a quiet, holiday spot without forgoing the luxuries of city life? Then, Gowri Nivas is just for you! Tucked into a serene location in Madikeri, this homestay offers you a room {that’s part of the main house} or a cottage that you can have to yourself. Since space is limited, this is best suited for couples or if you are travelling with a two or three of your pals. This makes for a great base from where you can explore the sights and sounds of Coorg.

Gowri Nivas

Balakrishna Niwas

High up in the hills, Balakrishna Niwas affords panoramic views that you can’t get enough of. You can either take an auto rickshaw from Madikeri or have them arrange a pickup for you. Once here you can spend time gazing out into the hills and taking in the spectacular sunrises/sunsets. For your meals, do request for the Coorg specials here, you won’t be disappointed. And pakoras for tea time. Or rather, coffee time. 

Balakrishna Niwas

BB Estate Homestay

An excellent budget option, BB Estate is a short drive from bustling Madikeri. The main bungalow has two suites that are perfect for couples. However, if you are travelling in a large group the ancestral home {that’s over 175 years old} can lodge up to 15 people. If you really want to slum it out, then they also have camping facilities. While the facilities are basic, you can be assured of a comfortable stay here.

BB Estate Homestay

Kedakal Estate

A vintage, British-era property fitted with all the latest amenities is what you get here. Out of four bedrooms in the spiffy property, guests can occupy three and you can also splash about in the swimming pool or enjoy a barbecue night. This is a great spot if you’ve got relaxation on your mind. And you can spend your time taking long hikes, cycle around, or snooze in a nearby hammock.

Kedakal Estate

Honey Valley

If you are planning to scale Mt Tadiandamol {the highest peak in Coorg} during your trip, then, this place will serve as an excellent base camp. They have basic backpacker lodgings that are priced as low as INR 550 {you will have to share a bath though}. You can also book the ‘Family Rooms’ that have an attached bath. Once you’ve settled in, you can explore the forests that surround and even stop by a waterfall nearby. You can also spend your time petting the dogs and the cows on the property.

Honey Valley

Springdale Estate

When you want your homestay to come with an added dose of luxury, this is where you need to head to. You can camp at a bungalow that is surrounded by over 100 acres of coffee estate. The old-school bedrooms ooze with charm and you can cozy up in front of a fireplace during a chilly night. You can also spend your time indulging in a round of golf at the course nearby or sign up for trekking and birdwatching. For a few months in the year, they also offer rafting and angling.

Spring Dale

The Jade

For those of you who are planning on spending plenty of time at the Nagarhole National Park, The Jade is perfect. The Brahmagiri Mountains make for a picturesque backdrop and you’ll be surrounded by forests and paddy fields as far as the eye can see. There’s even a gurgling brook where you can soak your feet. You’ll be staying in a heritage home that’s over 180 years old and tucking into traditional preparations. Plus, the prices are budget-friendly. What more can you ask for?

The Jade Homestay

Deva Maani

Makkandur, a quaint village just outside Madikeri, is home to Deva Maani. The expansive bungalow sits amidst paddy fields, coffee bushes, and hills and makes for a pretty sight indeed. Whether you are a small group or a large one, there’s plenty of room for you since the property can host up to 30 people. While breakfast is on the house, you can sign up for lunch and dinner at an extra cost.

Deva Maani

Rare Earth

If you are looking to spend your holiday in an immaculately done up, vintage retreat, look no further than Rare Earth. Run by a couple, this is one of the newer properties in Coorg. While the well-manicured gardens and coffee plantations that surround make for a lovely sight so does the house itself. The vintage doors and the handpainted flooring is worth poring over. Patrons vouch for the food that the kitchen dishes out. You’ll get local treats that are mostly prepared using the garden produce.

Rare Earth Estate Homestay

