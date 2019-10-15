What more can make a place awesome other than mouth-watering food, amazing ambience and good service. Brahma brews is just the place to chill with your family or friends on any day of the week. To start, we got the Veg loaded nachos, to pair with the amazing cocktails, like the Space Odyssey, Unknown pleasure, Pina colada. For the main course, we ordered the Loaded chicken and Pork platter from the menu. The White sauce pasta was just perfect. Brahma brews have a wide variety of tasty modern Indian desserts. As a dessert lover, Everything is worth giving a try
Brahma Brews Is Just Perfect For All Our Family Togethers
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1850
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything here is just perfect to have a perfect night.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae.
