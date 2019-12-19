Btm Gets Its First Microbrewery Along With Delectable Food & Drinks

This place is definitely worth a visit for its beautiful ambience and its yummy-licious food. Stories have a wide variety of plants and trees making it one of the greenest breweries in Bangalore. They have potted over 75000 saplings. This place also has a mini waterfall and there are algae eating tadpoles to keep the waterfall clean. It is one of the best places to spend your evening. To start with 'Awadhi Dahi Kebab' was the best. It was the best I have eaten in Bangalore. It just melts into your mouth making it my favourite from the menu. Chilli Plum Baby Corn was my 2nd favourite. I prefer baby corn to be crunchy and that is how it was. Crunchy, a little tangy and a little spicier. Harrisa Spiced Paneer Tikka was nice too. The paneer was very soft and with the right amount of spice. The mint chutney was the best The Chicken Suya kebab was okayish. Not one of my favourite from the menu. The Circle of Life pizza was good. It was very cheesy, and the pesto chicken chunks really tasted good. It had sundried tomatoes and black olives too. Not a fan of Veg pizza's but this place has a good option with Veg Pizza. I tried the Rustica which had feta and mozzarella cheese. It was topped with onions, black olives, spinach and sundried tomatoes. The pizza tasted good and it was very fresh. Do visit Stories - The Brew Chapter.