Best Budget Bars In The City That Won’t Take A Toll On Your Wallet

Chin Lung is a famous name in the Bangalore bar scene. Everybody is part of that WhatsApp group called Chin Lung, for sure. If not, make the group. One of the most popular dive bars in the city, it went through a grand transformation and is now not so dive as you’d hope. But when you’ve got your crew with you, it’s just as good. Why? Because prices are still old school! Come on, you can get a peg of Old Monk for INR 25 and mug of beer for INR 60. What more do you need? Well, except for Masala Peanuts and fries, of course.