Cosy Date Or Post-Work Drinks: Hit Up Our Pick Of The Best Bars

Whether it's to get over a rough day, celebrate a good one, or just catch up with friends over a quick drink, Bangalore has her fair share of places to go to. No, we're not talking about the chill pubs (for once), or the eternal go-to breweries. We're talking proper bars that James Bond would go to. Of course, within that too, the best bars in Bangalore will differ. So we're giving you a range -- from quirky and cool for a party with the crew to swish and chic for date night. You pick, which would you say are the best bars in Bangalore?