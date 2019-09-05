Burger Yard in Sarjapur is home to some amazing burgers. They some great options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The average time for one burger meal preparation 5-7 mins. They make their sauces and patties in house, rendering them super delicious. Moreover, their burgers are huge and tasty. One burger will fill your tummy completely. Their Tripple Barrel Burger and the Cowboy Hog are to die for. The patties are soft and moist, the buns are fluffy and the meats used are surprisingly fresh.
A Go-To Place For Some Sumptuous Burgers In Town!
Cafes
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Burger Yard
Cafes
Comments (0)