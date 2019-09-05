A Go-To Place For Some Sumptuous Burgers In Town!

Cafes

Burger Yard

Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

71/1-F, 1st Floor, Opp. Jain Height, Sarjapur Road, Kasavanahalli, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Burger Yard in Sarjapur is home to some amazing burgers. They some great options for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The average time for one burger meal preparation 5-7 mins. They make their sauces and patties in house, rendering them super delicious. Moreover, their burgers are huge and tasty. One burger will fill your tummy completely. Their Tripple Barrel Burger and the Cowboy Hog are to die for. The patties are soft and moist, the buns are fluffy and the meats used are surprisingly fresh.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

