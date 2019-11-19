Need A Stash Of Sustainable Straws? This Brand Has You Covered

Change starts at home, and what better way to start being sustainable than to incorporate it into stuff we use every day. Ekofren is trying to help bring that change at home with their range of pens, tooth brushes, and straws. You've already spotted their straws in places like Watsons, Nevermind, Infinitea, or Hangover. They believe that being sustainable shouldn't be difficult (financially) for the average person (like this writer). Working with rural women to help empower them (helping them contribute to the family income with fair compensation), Ekofren's products are as sustainable as they come. Their straws are made from reed, and is farmed naturally (no artificial cultivation or plantations involved here). Their pens are made from shafts of a naturally growing shrub, and yes they take permission to procure the raw materials. Having started in 2019, they only sell through their website for now. You can order a pack of 50 cocktail straws (5.5 inches in length, ideal for 350ml drinks) for INR 210, or regular sized straws (8.5 inches) for INR 325 to entertain at your next party. If you’re looking for pens, you can order 50 for INR 1,400. They have other options in terms of quantity. They're working with small, local businesses like coconut vendors and vada pav sellers to make the concept and practice of zero waste better known. So if you spot a wooden straw at your neighbourhood yelneer seller, you know whom to thank.