Have You Tried The Biggest Thali In Bangalore? It Comes With A Whopping 52 Dishes!

Church Street's going all out South Indian with the newest restaurant that goes by the name Carnatic. Featuring favourites from Namma Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, and Telangana, the menu is filled with all the familiar favourites along with some authentic cuisines of the regions. Think Nati Koli Saaru from Karnataka, Chettinadu Masala Fry from Tamil Nadu, and fiery options such as Chilli Guddu and Gongura Guddu from the Andra regions. But the best part of the menu is the massive thalis that they have. Massive in the sense that it's got a whopping 52 dishes for you to consume. Oh yes, the massive thali is for anyone who wants to enjoy all of South Indian on a single plate! It's a delight for the carnivorous kind with curries and dry cuisines featuring chicken, mutton, seafood, and just about enough vegetarian sides to balance things out.

