Asian Street Food Fest, China Bistro

China Bistro is a casual dining restaurant which is located in Indiranagar. they are specialized in making Asian, Chinese, Thai & Korean Cuisine. I visited the place as they were having their Asian Street Food Festival and I wanted to experience this. they had a brilliant menu set up just for the festival. The ambience looks very nice and good for a diner's in place and it gave me the real feel of Asian vibe too. Service was really good and quick. Staff Behaviour was also really amazing, the hard-working staff I must say and friendly as well. Food was amazing, I enjoyed having everything from which we ordered from on the menu. really authentic food and it definitely was delicious. loved the whole set of the menu honestly. the Soto Madura was my favourites soup, never had soup as good as that. do try out the desserts as well. saying that, even the starters and mains were just as good. Drinks were good to try from mocktail were something good for me to try.