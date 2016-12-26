Chilli, Manchow And Kung Pao: Chinese Restaurants In Indiranagar Serve It All

Run by a legit Chinese gentleman, Wanley is Indiranagar’s best present to us. Roast Pork. Check. Chilli Chicken. Check. Greasy fried rice and noodles. Check. Wanley does greasy Indian Chinese so well. The dimly-lit ambience, the checkered tablecloth and the red and black colour schemes create quite an “atmosphere”. If you are looking for fancy ambience, don’t bother going here, just do a takeaway or are going to get whiny about the hygiene, {it is suspect but we have never fallen sick yet}, then is place is not for you. But what we can guarantee is consistently delicious food, quick service and great value for money.