You Need To Put Cliff Diving In Hampi On Your Bucket List And We Have All The Deets

Painted signs along the way warn you of the risk of crocodiles, although there hasn’t been any trouble so far, going by what previous cliff divers say. Ask any of the locals around and they’ll guide you to the jumping point. If the sight of the lake spread out before you doesn’t tempt you to make the leap, perhaps the thrilling rush of adrenaline will. Once you hit the water, splash about, swim around or go for another round of jumping, we say! Too scared to go on with it? No worries, there’s also a smaller bridge nearby where you could jump from.

While you do have fun, we suggest you not throw caution to the wind. Even though cliff diving is a popular activity among adventure seekers here, there are no professionals or groups who will be able to guide you through it. You’re on your own, mate!