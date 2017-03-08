Pour Cold Coffee On Summer’s Devious Plans At These Cafes In Town

img-gallery-featured

It’s gotten so hot that even our favourite cup of hot, steaming frothy coffee {that we swore we couldn’t live without} has lost its allure. Our daily caffeine fix now come from a  modern and way cooler avatar – the cold coffee. And who can blame us for shifting our affections? Cafe and coffee bars in the city are not just serving up simple blends but are dressing up cold coffees in sauces, chocolates, brownies and whatnot. LBB lists out the places where you can sip on cold coffees and forget about the summer.

LBB’s loving

Cafe Noir

Reader’s vote

Truffles

Starbucks

Plenty of cold coffees here in tall, grande and venti versions. From their iced espresso section, you can pick the cafe and hazelnut latte. Their Java Chip {made with coffee, chocolate chips, bittersweet mocha sauce, and whipped cream} and their Caramel Frappacino will help you let off some steam.

Cafes

Starbucks

4.3

Ground Floor, Near Forum Mall, Industrial Layout, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Matteo Coffea

They call their iced coffees shekeratos and it’s what will get you through this summer. Espresso, mocha, and caramel versions all make their presence felt. But if you’d like a cup foaming with richness then go for the Black and White Shekerato, that combines the goodness of dark and milk chocolate. There’s a also a Date Shekerato that features chopped dates, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chilled espresso.

Cafes

Matteo Coffea

4.3

2, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

DYU Art Cafe

This courtyard cafe oozes old-world charm and is a perfect place for chilled coffee and munchies. Choose from classics like Cold Coffee, Espresso Freddo {that has a shot of espresso blended with ice water and cubes} or a cold, cold Mocha.

Cafes

Dyu Art Cafe

4.4

23, Near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Truffles - Ice & Spice

Cold coffees at Truffles are all about decadence. With Brownie Points you get a double espresso shot blended with a gooey brownie, ice cream and molten chocolate. There’s also the Friazzo Biscotti, where your tall glass of coffee comes crammed with chocolate biscotti, ice cream, whipped cream and cookies. This is truly coffee for dessert!

Cafes

Truffles

4.5

28, 4th B Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Barista

There’s plenty on their menu that will give you respite from the wrath of summer. You can simply go for their Ice crushed cold coffee or choose more exotic versions like Fruit & Nut Caffee Frappe {it comes with dry fruits}. Counting calories? Then go for the Barrista Lite.

Coffee Shop

Barista Lavazza

3.9

145, 1st A Cross Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Coffee Day

With over 100 outlets around the city, a cold coffee at this popular cafe is never out of reach. For a real cool off get the Tropical Icberg, that brims over with ice cubes and cocoa along with chilled coffee. There’s also the Vegan Shake if you like your coffee minus the lactose.

Coffee Shop

Cafe Coffee Day

3.8

622, 12th Main, 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

image-map-default

Lan Thai

Want to cool your tongue after some generously spiced Thai food? Then, try their smooth black coffee with plenty of ice cubes in it. If you like your coffee with milk, they have that too. 

Where: Ground Floor, 5th Avenue Mall, Brigade Road

Casual Dining

Lan Thai

3.9

5th Avenue Mall, Ground Floor, Brigade Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Noir

Your cold cuppa comes with a French touch at this cafe. The Cafe Frappe Froz is a rich blend of coffee and ice cream. Even richer are the cookie and brownie versions.

Casual Dining

Cafe Noir

4.2

UB City, 2nd Floor, 206, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Ants Cafe

Sip on creamy cold coffees at this sunny cafe. The Latte Crush, Hazelnut Frappe, and the Iced Mocha are all that you will need to dial down the heat.

Cafes

The Ants Cafe & Store

4.1

2286-B, 1st Cross, 14th A Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Off 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default