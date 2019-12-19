Rainbow Cakes, Themed Cakes And Designer Cupcakes: Get Whimsical Desserts From This Baker

Customisation is the key in the modern world, well, at least for cakes. CreamYum is here to bake you a cake that is insta-worthy and right out of your Pinterest board for your birthday or any special occasion. Baby showers, weddings, bridal showers, birthdays and anniversaries, find a cake for the right occasion with Creamyum. We are talking about cakes with the Iron Throne for all the GoT fans in the house, Harry Potter themed cakes for the Potterheads, superhero cakes, rainbow cakes, bridal and baby shower cakes. The cakes are made with fondant and a layer of buttercream, cream cheese or chocolate ganache. The unicorn cake with rosettes stole my heart and is too pretty to even cut.

Don't fancy the existing designs? Worry not! You can get your cake customised by sharing inspiration for the kind of cake you want with them. Apart from just cakes, they also sell customised cupcakes for any occasion. Think of themes such as superheroes, minions, rainbows, make-up products, emojis, and hearts. Not just cakes and cupcakes, you can also order roses (single rose or a bouquet) and party decor items such as Birthday banners, balloons, cake knives and fancy candles (Whiskey candles, spiral and lotus candles). The cakes here start at INR 800 per kg and varies depending on the design and requirements. You can place an order with them over WhatsApp or on their website.

