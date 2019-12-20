For over 40 years, Innovations, on St Johns Road, has been kitting out old Bangalore homes with everything from blinds and curtains to wall paper and carpets. But the best part is that they’re always on trend.
Curtains To Carpets: This Furnishing Store Will Make You Want To Redo Your House Today
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Shortcut
Curtain Call
While this showroom can seem like its rather expensive, it’s really not. They just want you to have a posh experience no matter how cheap or luxe the merchandise you buy. If you know exactly what you want, let the helpful staff know, and they’ll begin rolling out designs {traditional, geometric, floral, abstract} and fabrics {silk, cotton, linen, lace or synthetic} to match your needs. For those like me, who are eternally lost in the home and décor department, ask and you shall receive.
Answer a few simple questions like favourite colours, preferred patterns, or ideal designs, and these guys will go all out in trying to get you’re the perfect curtains or even upholstery for the room you want to do up. Oh, in fact, they will even make sure that you curtains, furniture upholstery and bathroom furnishing match, but are just that bit different. For the moment, they have a collection of really delicate and pretty curtains and sheer drapes, perfect for summer. Since I like things a bit different, the knowledgeable staff even helped me pick sheers and solids to add different textures to the room. If you’d rather a darker Downton Abbey look, rich red, purples, golden and deep greens will have you sorted.
Mix And Match
Going beyond just the drapes, head here if you want to replenish the linen cupboard. Be it ethnic, contemporary or pretty florals, they have bed sheets and pillow cases for every season, mood and home. And towels, in case you’re a Virgo {guilty as charged!} and it all needs to be colour-coded. And don’t just stick to the bedroom folks! Go on and show off your culinary skills and invite guests home. Of course, you’ll need to have table linen to complement your cooking – so perhaps table runners, napkins and mats will do the trick.
#LBBTip
While they do have half-yearly sales, there’s almost always one section at this store which goes at a discount. Perfect if you want to pick up an off cushion cover, shower curtains, bath or door mats and even drapes, sometimes.
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Comments (0)