Curtains To Carpets: This Furnishing Store Will Make You Want To Redo Your House Today

While this showroom can seem like its rather expensive, it’s really not. They just want you to have a posh experience no matter how cheap or luxe the merchandise you buy. If you know exactly what you want, let the helpful staff know, and they’ll begin rolling out designs {traditional, geometric, floral, abstract} and fabrics {silk, cotton, linen, lace or synthetic} to match your needs. For those like me, who are eternally lost in the home and décor department, ask and you shall receive.

Answer a few simple questions like favourite colours, preferred patterns, or ideal designs, and these guys will go all out in trying to get you’re the perfect curtains or even upholstery for the room you want to do up. Oh, in fact, they will even make sure that you curtains, furniture upholstery and bathroom furnishing match, but are just that bit different. For the moment, they have a collection of really delicate and pretty curtains and sheer drapes, perfect for summer. Since I like things a bit different, the knowledgeable staff even helped me pick sheers and solids to add different textures to the room. If you’d rather a darker Downton Abbey look, rich red, purples, golden and deep greens will have you sorted.