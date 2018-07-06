Wheel around Pondicherry atop vintage bicycles and tour the city’s historic and bustling lanes with the Pondy Cycle Tour. The guided tour gives you a peek into the culture, architecture, and heritage of Pondicherry.
Heading To Pondy? Sign Up For This Two-Hour Cycle Tour To Check Out The Sights & Sounds
Shortcut
Break The Cycle
The best way to discover Pondicherry is by foot or atop a bicycle. If you are looking for an in-depth exploration and don’t mind exercising those calf muscles, we recommend the popular Pondy Cycle Tour. It’s a great way to acquaint yourself with the picturesque place. And find out what makes Pondicherry the city it is. You can sign up for a tour at the Sita Cultural Centre and land up at the designated spot to start the tour. The tour starts at 7am and a local guide who knows Pondicherry through and through will take you around. Of course, your mode of transport comes in the form of spruced up vintage bikes that add a bit of quirk to your outing.
Roam The Quarters
The Wake Up Pondy Tour {that’s what the morning trip is called} takes you through the various neighbourhoods in the city. You’ll first ride through the Muslim Quarter, where the colourful houses are crowded together and differ in layout from the rest of Pondicherry. You’ll also pass by an elegant masjid and take in the mom-n-pop shops, schools, and narrow lanes that make up the quarter. From here, you’ll drop by the bustling Tamil Quarters before moving onto the French Quarters. As you pedal along, the guide points out the vintage buildings and their unique architecture. You will also make your way through Goubert Market and stop by the colourful flower market. At the end of the tour, you are served a well-deserved breakfast.
Say Cheese!
Not up for a morning tour? Then, ask for the Afternoon Photo Tour. The four-hour tour that begins at 3pm, takes you to the most photogenic spots in Heritage Town. Accompanying you is a professional photographer who will help you capture Pondicherry in breathtaking frames. However, unlike the morning tour that happens every day, the Photo Tour is only available Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. So, plan your trip accordingly. And don’t forget to carry your precious camera! Find out more about them here.
Also On Sita Cultural Centre
Comments (0)