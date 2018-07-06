Heading To Pondy? Sign Up For This Two-Hour Cycle Tour To Check Out The Sights & Sounds

The best way to discover Pondicherry is by foot or atop a bicycle. If you are looking for an in-depth exploration and don’t mind exercising those calf muscles, we recommend the popular Pondy Cycle Tour. It’s a great way to acquaint yourself with the picturesque place. And find out what makes Pondicherry the city it is. You can sign up for a tour at the Sita Cultural Centre and land up at the designated spot to start the tour. The tour starts at 7am and a local guide who knows Pondicherry through and through will take you around. Of course, your mode of transport comes in the form of spruced up vintage bikes that add a bit of quirk to your outing.