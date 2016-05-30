Tour De Gastronome: Bike-Friendly Cafes In The City

Bangalore is every cyclist’s dream urban destination. It’s one of those climatically perfect spots in the country, where you can cycle all year long with minimal discomfort. You can commute to work, to that lunch date, or to classes and back home, with just a change of clothes and a smile on your face. Chances are, you are faster than traffic, too!

But when it’s time to fuel up and we have to temporarily part ways with our cycles to indulge in that other great interest: gourmandising {with coffee, of course, as any cyclist worth their salt will tell you}, that’s decision time! You’d ideally want an eatery where you can keep an eye out for your bike, or you at least know it’s tethered securely onto a sturdy pole nearby. Here’s our handy guide to a satisfying hogging session around the city, while being able to keep a hawk-eye on your bike.