Looking for an excuse to go check out the talk of the town, DADDY? Well, Lemme give you 5 pointers! 1. Flaunts India's first Flipping Bar 2. Uber cool dramatic & quirky decor 3. Romantic gazebo setting at the rooftop 4. Lip-smacking fusion food 5. Innovative signature cocktails So, head out to DADDY, Your everyday bar this weekend and let me know how you like it. Happy Weekend everyone! 🥂
India's First Flipping Bar With Quirky Decor & Amazing Range Of Drinks
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
