India's First Flipping Bar With Quirky Decor & Amazing Range Of Drinks

Bars

Daddy

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

963, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Looking for an excuse to go check out the talk of the town, DADDY? Well, Lemme give you 5 pointers! 1. Flaunts India's first Flipping Bar 2. Uber cool dramatic & quirky decor 3. Romantic gazebo setting at the rooftop 4. Lip-smacking fusion food 5. Innovative signature cocktails So, head out to DADDY, Your everyday bar this weekend and let me know how you like it. Happy Weekend everyone! 🥂

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

