One Of The Best Restaurants Serving Amazing Andhra Delicacies

Ulavacharu is one of those restaurants which is serving some amazing Andhra delicacies. The restaurant’s ambience brings olden day’s concept in their furniture and decor. The moment you enter the restaurant it feels like your in a temple. A divine and peaceful vibes pass through your mind. The restaurant is quite big which can easily accommodate up to 50 people. We started with their famous starters such as Bangla Kodi, Bamboo Chicken, Korameenu Vepudu, Mamasam Keema Balls and Jeedipappu Kodi Pakodi from their non-vegetarian menu. We like it so much that we repeated all these starters. Do try their Bangla Kodi. Chilly Paneer and Pandu Mirapakal Veg starters were fine. For the main course, we ordered for Pappu Chaaru Annam, Gutti Vankaya Pulao, Pachimirchi Kodi Pulao and Gudwal Kodi Pulao. All of these were just amazing. What a scrumptious dinner it was! I will definitely go back to try their other menu items.