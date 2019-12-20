This Studio In Hennur Is All About Bespoke Furniture That’s Sustainable And Eco Friendly

Started off by designers (they are also a couple) - Muralidhar Reddy and Ritu Sonalika - Design Circle is a production studio. Together, they lead a team that crafts furniture on a made-to-order basis. They specialise in minimalist designs and subtle design quirks that add plenty of suave to a piece.

You can go to them with a requirement or choose something from their online catalogue. We spotted elegant stools with curved seats, rustic trays and bowls, and chests of drawers that will add a touch of warmth to your bedroom. Work tables with interesting details and conference tables too are part of their repertoire. We love that they make elegant and functional furniture without over-designing it. Perfect for a 21st century home or office!

Once you’ve told them exactly what you want, they’ll put on their designing caps on, present you with a sketch or two, and after your go-ahead, have it delivered between 30 and 45 days. Design Circle focuses entirely on natural materials and solid wood. They also work heavily with reclaimed, recycled, and repurposed furniture. However, do note, that they only take on orders that can be made at their studio. So, tables, chairs, dining sets, and cots can be taken on but they are not the people to go to if you want, say, a wardrobe installed. Their price largely depends on the kind of product and design you are looking at.