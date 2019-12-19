Head To This Store In Malleshwaram For All Your Green Needs!

Door Plants is a garden and outdoor patio store in Malleshwaram. From vertical gardens for cafes and restaurants to terrace and balcony gardens at home, the scale is no barrier to their work. By extension, they sell decors like planters and wind chimes that would go great with your garden’s aesthetic, if you like decorating your garden. For sustainable living enthusiasts, they’ll not only sell seeds but also help set up a kitchen garden with fruits and vegetables to DIY your own meal! You can also pick up medicinal plants like Tulsi and Aloe Vera for face masks and healthy drinks. Use plants in hanging pots as bio-curtains against the sunlight (this is also super cost-effective, and great for the environment) for a cool and calming ambience. They have bottles converted into pots and metal tripod stands which are great for setting up indoor greenery. Affordable to say the least, we suggest checking out Door Plants for all your green needs.